DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents across Dorchester County are encouraged to attend a hurricane preparedness expo to be held June 3 at Ashley River Park.

The expo will feature interactive exhibits and emergency services demonstrations. The goal is to equip residents with essential knowledge and resources to stay safe during a hurricane or other natural disasters.

“This is an excellent opportunity for both new and longtime residents to engage with local emergency management officials, learn about emergency supplies, and understand the steps necessary to protect their families and property,” the county said of its upcoming expo.

Food trucks and activities for children of various ages will be on hand during the event.

The 10th annual Hurricane Preparedness Expo will take place at Ashley River Park on Saturday, June 3 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Admission to the park costs $2 per person three and older, or free if you have a Dorchester County Park Annual Pass.

Dorchester County’s Emergency Management Department and Coastal Coffee Roasters will debut a new medium roast coffee called “Storm Surge,” which will be available during the expo. Tradesman Brewing Company will present its hurricane-themed “Know Your Zone” beer.