DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders in Dorchester County on Monday will hold a public meeting to discuss improvements to Ladson Road.

Dorchester County’s Deputy Administrator, Daniel Prentice, said the project is part of the Greater Oakbrook Tax Increment Financing Project that was established in 2019.

“The goal is to install divided medians along Ladson Road, including landscaping as well as LED lighting in the middle of the road to both improve the aesthetics and also promote safety by promoting dedicated turn lanes in areas where people can pull off instead of just having open medians all the way throughout the corridor,” Prentice explained.

Officials say $5 million is available to be used for similar work in the county. Ladson Road will take up a portion of that money.

Prentice said Monday’s public meeting, which takes place from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Dorchester County Council Chambers, allows people to look at the plans and the concept, and make comments on before moving on to the final design.

The road will be on a regular maintenance contract once the work is complete.

Improvements are expected to be completed by the end of next year on Ladson Road.