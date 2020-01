DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Management Department wants to train you on how to be an official weather spotter.

They are teaming up with the National Weather Service Charleston to host a free Skywarn Storm Spotter training on Thursday, January 30 at the Summerville County Council Chambers at 6:00 PM.

The training will enable you to report severe weather in your neighborhood.

You don’t need to be a Dorchester County resident to attend and registration is not required.