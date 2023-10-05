DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders in Dorchester County are hosting a workshop where the public can give their input on street safety. The feedback from these workshops will be used to make decisions in the county.

Dorchester County’s goal is to make streets safer and more accessible not only for drivers but for pedestrians and bikers. It’s called the “Complete Streets” workshop and anyone who drives in Dorchester County is invited.

Leaders said they want the entire community’s input on this; for those who can’t make the workshops they are creating an online survey.

Dorchester County says they have the Thursday night event divided into different sections based on themes surrounding street safety. Community members will be able to give input on each of the chosen themes, and then the county will take all of the feedback given when forming the policy.

A full outline of what to expect today was laid out earlier this week at a Dorchester County council meeting.

“These workshops are designed to be interactive, there’ll be a formal 5- to 10-minute presentation at the beginning talking about what complete streets is, but for the majority of the workshop, we’re going to have 4 different workstations. The folks that attend will be able to rotate to each one of the workstations,” said in a discussion at Dorchester County Council’s meeting.

Thursday night’s workshop is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. at Alston Middle School.