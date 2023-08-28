DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County will offer sandbags to residents and businesses as they prepare for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia.

The storm is forecast to bring heavy rain, flooding, gusty wind, and isolated tornadoes as the storm moves into the state on Wednesday after first making landfall along the west Florida coast likely as a major hurricane.

The county will provide sand and bags; however, people should bring their own shovels. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per resident or business owner.

LOCATIONS:

Ridgeville Town Hall, 105 School St., Ridgeville, SC 29472

Harleyville Town Hall, 122 W Main St., Harleyville, SC 29448

Dorchester County Court House in St. George, 5200 E. Jim Bilton Blvd. St., George, SC 29477

Gahagan Park, 184 W. Boundary St., Summerville, SC 29485

Old Bi-lo Parking Lot, (By Summerville High School) 1452 Boone Hill Rd., Summerville, SC 29483

Tips on how to properly fill and stack your sandbags:

Fill bags one-half of the way full.

Over-filled bags will result in a leaky sandbag wall.

Stack sandbags so that the seams between the bags are staggered.

Tuck the top of each bag under to ensure that each bag is sealed by its own weight

The Dorchester County Call Center will be open to provide citizens with information about the storm. The call center will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29 and 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30. That number is 843-832-0393.