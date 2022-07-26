DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Voters in Dorchester County will soon be able to decide if they want to pay a tax percentage to fund transportation improvements.

The tax program was a significant factor in completed road projects including the construction of new roads, widening of existing major roads, paving over more than 150 miles of dirt road, improving intersections, street resurfacing, and sidewalk improvements, according to county officials.

The Dorchester County Council passed the third reading of a referendum on Monday.

“This is not a tax increase,” county officials say. “The current one percent transportation sales and use tax program has had a significant impact on Dorchester County roads since 2005.”

Voters will have the option of continuing the existing one percent sales and use tax on Election Day on November 8.

A complete list of One Cent Transportation Sales Tax projects can be found here.