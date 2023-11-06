DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Voters in Dorchester County will head to the polls Tuesday to decide who they want to lead various municipal offices and serve Senate District 42.

Kizzie Scott, who serves as executive director of elections in Dorchester County, said one of the big things you need to do is verify where you vote, and which elections you will vote in since there have been several changes since the last election.

“We’re getting ready for, hopefully, a great turnout as voters come out to cast their ballot. Also, we want to ensure that they check their status before they come out … we’ve had a lot of redistricting going on throughout Dorchester County,” she said. “The Town of St. George annexation with Town of Harleyville, and definitely the Town of Summerville.”

You can check that information very easily by visiting scvots.gov or by calling your county’s election office.

Employees spent part of the day Monday performing some last-minute tasks at the Dorchester County Election warehouse, getting ready for Tuesday’s municipal election.

The Senate District 42 special election will appear on the ballot, along with mayors’ races in Summerville, St. George, and other areas like North Charleston – depending on where you live. Voters will also select councilmembers in Summerville and St. George.

“Council District 2- that’s a good race. We have three candidates there. Those are typically bigger races for the Town of Summerville. The other municipalities they are unopposed so we’re not looking for large turn out because those candidates don’t really have any opposition,” said Scott.

The polls will open at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday and remain open until 7:00 p.m.