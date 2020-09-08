Dorchester County votes to let mask ordinance expire

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Council on Tuesday failed to pass a motion extending the mandatory mask ordinance through November 7.

As such, the current mask ordinance for Dorchester County is set to expire Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

The expiration only impacts areas of unincorporated Dorchester County, as “mask ordinances remain in place for all municipalities within Dorchester County.”

Additionally, county council urged residents and visitors “to continue practicing social distancing and to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible,” even in areas where the mandate has expired.

Despite the expiration, “businesses…may continue to impose a mask requirement as they see fit for their respective business.”

All Dorchester County facilities will continue to require temperature checks and masks “until further notice.”

