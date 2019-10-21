Dorchester County Water & Sewer to conduct smoke testing in Knightsville

KNIGHTSVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Water & Sewer will be conducting smoke testing in the Knightsville area beginning Monday.

The goal is to see if there are leaks or cracks in underground wastewater lines.

Testing will take place in the Glen at Summerset and Brookewood subdivisions in the unincorporated Knightsville area.

Smoke testing will take place during the hours of 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Monday – Friday, beginning Monday, October 21 – Friday, November 1.

Officials say a machine is used to force smoke into a sewer line through a manhole. They say if there is an underground break in the line, the smoke will rise out of that break.

That smoke is non-toxic, odorless, and it does not stain materials or cause harm to pets.