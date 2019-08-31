Berkeley, Dorchester Counties operating at OPCON 2; monitoring Hurricane Dorian

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley and Dorchester Counties on Saturday moved to Operating Condition (OPCON) 2 at 1:00 p.m., as they closely monitor Hurricane Dorian and a prepare for potential impacts from the storm.

Storm Team 2 meteorologists say Hurricane Dorian has strengthened with maximum sustained winds of 150 MPH. With a track shifting east, it remains unclear where and if the storm will make landfall in South Carolina.

Still, we know the storm will being heavy rain and winds to much of the coast next week.

Moving the counties to OPCON 2 means that Logistics, Mass Care, Transportation and Public Information Emergency Support Functions have begun making preparation for possible impacts to the counties and surrounding areas.

All Public Safety, Public Works and Water & Sewer crews in Dorchester County will begin conducting pre-storm checks and preparations for possible impacts to infrastructure.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster also declared a State of Emergency on Saturday.

The declaration by the governor also authorizes state and local emergency management agencies to begin mobilizing assets and resources to be staged along the coast ahead of any potential impact from Hurricane Dorian.

“I have full confidence in the Dorchester County Emergency Operations Team that works collectively with our state and regional partners to plan, prepare and respond to any possible impacts Hurricane Dorian may have on Dorchester County and the Lowcountry.” George Bailey, Dorchester County Council Chariman

