DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders in Dorchester County are working to address potholes and other road problems.

Several roads, including Midland Parkway, will be getting improvements over the next few years thanks to a measure recently passed by Dorchester County voters.

Voters agreed to continue the 1% sales tax to help improve roadways.

Councilman David Chinnis said he’s excited about the upcoming projects. “Somewhat flattered that voters look at that and realized that it was a very worthwhile project,” he said. “It’s worked in the past, that penny, since 2005, has built a lot of roads.”

Additionally, voters also agreed to allow the county to use bonds to get the work done as soon as possible, and these bonds will be paid for by future tax dollars.

They will be improving many roads in the area with that $700 million.

“Actually, the first one tonight we’ll vote on the bond anticipation notes to put the funding in place to basically repave Midland Parkway. The possibility that we’re looking at because we’ve got some of the work done is a right turn lane off of Wallace Ackerman onto Ladson Road improving Miles Jamison Road, improving what I call the Orangeburg loop basically from Dorchester Road, improving that in that area to help traffic flow.”

Plus, $35 million will be used for green belt projects to beautify the county. The original 1% tax ends in April. The new one technically begins May 1st.

“For me, the most important part is having success with these roads and letting the voters see that we are doing what they’ve asked us to do.”