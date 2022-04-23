SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Jean’s Angels and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will host a community giveaway for people in the Lowcountry.

Jean’s Angels is a nonprofit that aims to “end homelessness and help restore dignity” through laundry services and mobile showers, according to organization officials.

DCSO has partnered with Jean’s Angels to hand out personal care items, socks, and more to the community, free of charge on Saturday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will take place at the DCSO satellite office located at 823 West 5th North Street in Summerville.