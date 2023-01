DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is responding Tuesday to a barricaded subject situation at an apartment complex.

Law enforcement officials said that deputies were on scene at the Archdale Forest Apartments on Shagbark Trail as of 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspect is a man with a failure to appear bench warrant. He is the only person in the apartment, according to DCSO.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.