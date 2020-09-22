Dorchester District 2 addresses school lunches after photos circulate on social media

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 began hybrid learning this week, and many parents said they were frustrated over lunches that were being provided to returning students.

Photos sent to News 2 from students at Fort Dorchester High School show pre-packed lunches containing mini waffles, turkey sausage patty, broccoli, and celery. While not pictured, the meals also included cold portions, like fruit.

Meal provided to students at Fort Dorchester High School

A spokeswoman for Dorchester District 2, Patricia Raynor, said the district began contracting meals through a company that provides meals for school districts across the country, Sudexo, at the beginning of the school year.

Upon learning about the meals this week, Raynor said the district immediately investigated the matter and determined the meals were not up to district standards.

She said district leaders met with Sudexo to address the issues and identified the problems. The company apologized for not meeting the standards of DD2. They are working to improve and provide better meals moving forward.

To meet safety standards, Raynor said the meals are pre-packaged so that they can be delivered to classrooms while students are not eating in a cafeteria.







Meals provided to students at Fort Dorchester High School on Tuesday included a chicken burger, mixed fruit cup, side salad, and black bean corn salsa.

Raynor said the meals are being provided to students free-of-charge through the end of the year thanks to a program through the USDA amid the coronavirus pandemic.