Dorchester District 2 announces 2020-2021 school calendar

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 has released its 2020-2021 school calendar.

The district’s board of trustees unanimously approved the proposed school calendar during a meeting on Monday.

Students will return to class on August 17th following summer break.

Winter holidays will take place between December 21st and January 1st, and spring break will be held April 5th through the 9th.

The last day of school for students will be June 2nd.

District officials say the proposed calendar was developed by a calendar committee which included teachers, classified staff, administrators and parents.

They say employees and parents were given the opportunity to give their input and suggestions on the proposed calendar before it was presented to the school board.