Dorchester District 2 announces 2020 Teachers of the Year

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District Two (DD2) is honoring 26 teachers as 2020 Teachers of the Year.

A celebration recognizing the teachers will be held on May 7th– during Teacher Appreciation Week- at Ashley Ridge High School.

Of the 26, five will be selected by a committee to compete for the title of DD2 Teacher of the Year.

The selection for overall DD2 Teacher of the Year will be made by a committee of community members and educators and will be announced at the May 7th event.

The DD2 Teacher of the Year will go on to represent DD2 at the South Carolina Teacher of the Year program in 2021, according to the press release.

The 26 being honored as Teachers of the Year are: