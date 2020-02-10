Dorchester District 2 announces 2020 Teachers of the Year

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District Two (DD2) is honoring 26 teachers as 2020 Teachers of the Year.
A celebration recognizing the teachers will be held on May 7th– during Teacher Appreciation Week- at Ashley Ridge High School.
Of the 26, five will be selected by a committee to compete for the title of DD2 Teacher of the Year.
The selection for overall DD2 Teacher of the Year will be made by a committee of community members and educators and will be announced at the May 7th event.
The DD2 Teacher of the Year will go on to represent DD2 at the South Carolina Teacher of the Year program in 2021, according to the press release.
The 26 being honored as Teachers of the Year are:
- Jennifer Roberts, Adult Education
- Asia Williams, Alston-Bailey Elementary
- Ariana Mitchell, Alston Middle
- Lindsey Jutzeler, Ashley Ridge High
- Lindsey Grow, Beech Hill Elementary
- Amanda Birchmeier, DuBose Middle
- Brittany Brown, Dr. Eugene Sires Elementary
- Alexandra Blair, Eagle Nest Elementary
- Carlissa Cleveland, Flowertown Elementary
- Ashley Clemmons, Fort Dorchester Elementary
- Hillary Deering, Fort Dorchester High
- Chris Hensley, Givhans Alternative Program
- Eric Emerson, Gregg Middle
- Vanessa Mijango, Joseph R. Pye Elementary
- Rebecca Butler, Knightsville Elementary
- Kirstin Kyzar, Newington Elementary
- Kim Garcia, Oakbrook Elementary
- Meredith Melven, Oakbrook Middle
- Tina Hammock, River Oaks Middle
- Marissa Chavis, Rollings Middle School of the Arts
- Lia Locklair, Sand Hill Elementary
- Donna Skipper, Spann Elementary
- Maree Carway, Summerville Elementary
- Tarrah Meyer, Summerville High
- Heather Watts, William M. Reeves, Jr. Elementary
- Sheena Olsen, Windsor Hill Arts Infused Elementary