Dorchester District 2 announces new date, plans for high school graduation ceremony

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 has rescheduled its high school graduation ceremonies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Henry McMaster and State Superintendent Molly Spearman this week announced schools will remain closed and online learning will continue for the remainder of the academic year.

Districts were urged to come up with ways to honor graduating seniors while adhering to social distancing guidelines and public health safety.

Dorchester District 2 Superintendent Joe Pye announced graduation ceremonies, which were originally scheduled for May 30th, will now take place over the summer.

“2020 began with a clear vision toward the finish line, but the line quickly blurred as the COVID-19 pandemic spread,” said Pye in an announcement. “We know you have missed many important celebrations and deserved recognitions of achievement, which you have anticipated for weeks, months and even years in many cases.”

To make sure all gradation seniors are able to enjoy a celebration of their achievements, the district has moved ceremonies to Friday, July 17, 2020 and will have traditional ceremonies in the North Charleston Coliseum if it is deemed safe and lawful to do so.

If not, the district said they will conduct the ceremony over a live stream.

“To make your celebration even more unique and special, we are also working with a local radio station to host a day-long celebration of each of our high schools’ Class of 2020 sometime during the first two weeks of June,” said Pye.

More information about that will be sent out in the coming weeks.