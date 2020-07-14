Dorchester District 2 announces reopening suggestions for upcoming school year

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Districts from all across the state are facing the new challenge of re-opening during the COVID-19 Pandemic. In a board meeting Monday the Dorchester School District 2 announced how they plan to handle going back to school this fall.

Dorchester District 2 superintendent Joseph Pye says that a lot has been happening behind-the-scenes to figure out the best way to keep students, teachers and staff members safe.

“We are so dependent on our teachers to do the good job they do. But their lack of presence in the classroom defeats the whole purpose of relationship building. Our children learn best when face-to-face,” says Pye.

Pye announced the 3 options that the district is looking at choosing: entirely online, entirely in-person or a hybrid model with both. That said, parents will have the option to enroll their student in the virtual learning model.

“Those parents who do not wish their children to be co-mingling with this virus going on; that would be the best choice for them,” says Pye.

The models that include any form of in-person learning are subject to change based on the current state of disease activity in the area. Regardless of what the district decides, Pye says that the plan will be flexible and all students will have equal access to learn.

All school districts in the state are required to announce their re-opening plan at least 20 days before the start of the school year. Dorchester District 2 officials say these options will be brought to council to hopefully make a decision at the next meeting on July 20th.