Dorchester District 2 announces virtual school options for the 2022-23 school year

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 said it will offer a virtual option for students in grades 4 – 12 for the 2022-2023 school year.

District officials said virtual offerings for 4th through 8th grades will be offered through the Low Country Virtual Program hosted by the Low Country Education Consortium, which entered a partnership with local school districts.

Virtual offerings in grades 9th through 12th will be offered through EdOptions Academy.

Dorchester District 2 will hold virtual town hall information meetings for interested families to learn more about each program.

The first meeting will be held on March 1st at 6:00 p.m. – EdOptions Academy (grades 9-12). You are asked to register in advance for this meeting.

The second, for Low Country Virtual, will be held on March 2nd at 6:00 p.m. (grades 4-8). Registration is not required.

Registration can be found on the district’s website: www.ddtwo.org/va