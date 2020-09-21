Dorchester District 2 begins hybrid learning Monday

Dorchester County, S.C. (WCBD) – Starting Monday students will attend class in person two days a week, with three days of online and self taught learning.

Out of 11,000 elementary school students only 800 are enrolled in the virtual academy and will not have face to face instruction this semester according to Lori Estep, Executive Director of Elementary Schools for DD2.

“It wasn’t like it was even the first day of school. I mean, the routine seemed to go very well this morning. I can’t say enough how good it was to see the kids back and they were happy to be back and so excited to see their teachers. It’s been a great day so far,” Estep mentioned.

There are nine to 19 students in a classroom at a time, desks are set up six feet apart and social distancing is enforced on school buses.

“Students are wearing face masks and they’re social distancing. It’s limited capacity on the buses but that has not been an issue at all between the car riders and the bus riders. Everybody’s got a way to school and it was again very smooth this morning,” added Estep.

Virtual academy students are still fully online but will have the option to start in person classes at the end of the fall semester.

