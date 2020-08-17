Dorchester District 2 begins laptop distribution for some students

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The new school year will look very different amid the coronavirus pandemic, with may students learning from home instead of the classroom.

Dorchester District 2 invited families and students to pick up their new Chrome books throughout the day on Monday.

The district did not provide laptops in classrooms as part of the regular operating, but they decided to utilize the laptops earlier this year before the pandemic began.

“I’m hopeful. Get into this year and hopefully we can get back in here five days a week like normal,” said Tyler Christmas.

“Well, I’m taking a lot of AP classes, so I’m really nervous about the workload,” said Gabrielle Christensen

Nervous, but ready to get started. Several students at all three Dorchester District 2 high schools were issued laptops on Monday.

“We went into classrooms and had an orientation. Honestly, I thought it was kind of funny because we did use these earlier this year. But I’m really happy we got these laptops because I know some students are not able to have online access,” said Emily Chambers.

Hotspots will be issued later to students without Wi-Fi at home.

“I’m excited. I’m excited to use it because you know it’s a new thing,” Parker Christmas

Of the 2,300 Fort Dorchester students, some will be in the classroom, some will not, but they are all being issued Dell laptops.

“Well I’m staying home and doing e-learning because my grandmother lives with us,” said Gabrielle Christensen.

Her grandmother is high risk for COVID. “She had a quadruple bypass a few years ago; so, she’s very susceptible,” she said.

Parker Christmas sums up what many are feeling; “I’m just ready for COVID to be over. I’m ready to get back to sports and everything else.”

Due to the number of students, all of the students at the high schools will get their laptops between Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday. Elementary and middle school students will get theirs later.