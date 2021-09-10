Dorchester District 2 board member surrenders to law enforcement on three charges

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 board member Barbara Crosby turned herself in to detectives Friday afternoon following an incident that happened last Wednesday during a school board meeting.

A report from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said Crosby left her two grandchildren — ages four and nine — in her car during a September 1 board meeting because she was running late and asked for an DD2 security guard to watch them.

Deputies reportedly told Crosby that she could not leave the kids in the car, but she ignored them.

When they went to check out the car, deputies found it parked near the front of the building, still running, with the keys still inside, and all of the doors locked.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said Crosby surrendered herself just after 1:00 p.m.; she has been charged with two counts of unlawful conduct towards a child and one count of statutory misconduct in office.