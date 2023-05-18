DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – No students were reported to be injured in a crash that involved a Dorchester District 2 school bus on Thursday morning.

Matthew Kenwright, public information officer for the school district, provided a message that was sent to parents after a truck collided with a school bus near the intersection of U.S. Highway 78 and Jedburg Road.

“Bus Route 3 to Alston-Bailey (Elementary) is delayed due to an accident with no reported injuries on board,” the message read. “Another school bus will pick up the students and finish the route.”

It’s unclear if the driver of the pickup truck was injured in that crash.

Count on 2 for updates.