DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Afterschool activities and athletic events in Dorchester District 2 (DD2) are canceled for Friday due to the threat of severe weather.

The district said its LEAP afterschool program will still operate on Friday; however, parents are encouraged to pick up their child “as soon as possible.”

Forecasters say scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday afternoon and evening as a potent storm moves across the southeastern U.S.

“A couple of these storms will be capable of producing wind damage and isolated tornadoes. We’ll have gusty winds too outside of thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is lower than Tuesday, but still not zero, so we need to stay weather aware,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

The Colleton County School District moved to an eLearning day on Friday as a precautionary measure.