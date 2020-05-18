Dorchester District 2 cancels some summer programs for students

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 has canceled several summer programs for elementary, middle and high school students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release Monday, DD2 spokeswoman Pat Raynor said the decision to cancel the programs was out of caution for the health and safety of students and staff.

Canceled programs include:

Extended Day Summer Camp “Oceans of Fun” in June

Fine Arts Summer Programs:

Summer GATEWAY STARTS

Gifted & Talented Summer Program DSP Dorchester Scholars

Career & Technology Education Summer Programs:

Manufacturing Summer Camp Agriculture Camp

Middle School Program-CREATE NG

“Dorchester School District Two will continue to monitor updates and guidelines issued by Governor McMaster, State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, and health agencies to make decisions about summer camps scheduled for the month of July 2020,” said Raynor. “Parents will be informed of these future plans when decisions are made.”