DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two (DD2) on Wednesday will host a cooking competition for elementary school students across the district.

The Future Chefs competition will feature 15 students in second through fifth grade. They will each cook a healthy recipe inspired by a book or movie.

DD2 says that the competition is meant to “engage students and inspire within them a passion for the culinary arts… [and] educate students about healthy eating habits.”

The competition will begin at 5:00 p.m. at Ashley Ridge high School.