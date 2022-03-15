DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two (DD2) will host three meet-and-greet sessions with the superintendent candidates.

Community members are invited to meet each candidate at the DD2 District Office, where candidates will be invited to give remarks and mingle with parents and stakeholders.

The meetings will begin at 6:00 p.m. and candidates that choose to speak will speak at 6:40 p.m.

The schedule for the meetings is as follows:

Dr. Brenda Hafner – March 21

Dr. Wesley “Todd” Trimble – March 22

Dr. William “Shane” Robbins – March 23

