Dorchester District 2 hosts community workshop to address school crowding

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester School District Board of Trustees held a workshop on Tuesday night to address overcrowding in Dorchester District 2 schools.

Growth within Dorchester County has led to some elementary and middle schools reaching capacity.

The district is trying to be proactive and get a plan in place before the overcrowding gets out of control.

This workshop served as a sort of brainstorming session for how to provide some much-needed relief.

While the long-term goal is to build a new facility, a location has not yet been established.

In the meantime, some immediate solutions are being put into action:

180 students from Debose Middle School will be moved to Alston Middle School.

143 students from Joseph Pye Elementary School will be moved to Eagle Nest Elementary School.

Greg Harrison, Executive Director of Secondary Schools, says that they want to make sure that the impact on families is taken into consideration.

Fifth grade and eighth grade students zoned to change schools will be given an option to stay at their original schools if they are able to provide their own transportation.

Officials say that they are planning on implementing these changes in the new school year.

They will be holding a series of community workshops to continue discussing changes, impacts, and concerns.