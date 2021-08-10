Dorchester District 2 implementing changes for upcoming school year with the help of federal funding

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – As Dorchester District 2 heads into the new school year, district leaders as well as parents have concerns of COVID-19 in the classrooms.

“Where is the districts position on COVID-19 testing for the children? Will it be routine testing and will the parents know where they will get tested?” says one DD2 parent.

With almost 41 million dollars in federal funding, board members say they have the tools for students and staff to have a safe school year.

“We need to get a starting place, but we have to work forward from there,” says Gail Hughes, a DD2 board member.

The district has spent the last year putting plans in place for the upcoming school year. They are not requiring masks, but they are spending $2 million to help students in online programs and almost $9 million in funds for learning loss curriculum.

The district is adding air purifiers, sanitizing stations, and shrinking classroom sizes to make sure the safety of students are a top priority for the district.

“We are asked to provide safety over education and that’s the hard thing for educators to do, but that’s what we did this past year,” says Joe Pye, DD2 Superintendent.

The federal funding plans will be approved in a final board meeting and sent to the State Board of Education for approval on August 23rd.