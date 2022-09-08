DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 is adjusting bell times for middle and high schools due to a statewide bus driver shortage.

In a message to parents this week, Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said the shortage had led to delays in the district’s bus transportation services.

“While we have increased our bus driver recruitment efforts and changed bus route start times, we feel that additional operational changes are necessary to prevent continued loss of instructional time for our middle school and high school students at the start of the school day,” Dr. Robbins said.

Beginning Monday, September 12, start times at both middle and high schools across the district will be modified – essentially returning to what the district said was a successful bell schedule utilized during the 2021-22 school year:

Middle Schools: 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

High Schools (plus Givhans and Rollings Middle School of the Arts): 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There is no change to the elementary school bell schedules.

“As we work to improve operations in transportation, we thank you for your support and flexibility. We understand the challenges this places on our families, and we are working diligently to improve,” said Dr. Robbins.

Those with questions or concerns about bus transportation within DD2 can email bustransportation@dorchester2.k12.sc.us or call 843-873-6196.

If you are interested in becoming a school bus driver for Dorchester District 2, you can visit www.ddtwo.org/bus-drivers