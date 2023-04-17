SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders from Dorchester District 2 met with law enforcement and emergency preparedness officials for a workshop Monday aimed at discussing ways to keep classrooms safer.

Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said the workshop is a way for the district and law enforcement to collaborate. “We tend to have some of those discussions in solo sometimes, and as a school district, we’re very engaged with our law enforcement partners,” he said.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Summerville Police Department, and Dorchester County Emergency Management took part, along with leaders from the district.

“We do take safety very seriously and we are working not necessarily to solve the problem, but try to address the issues,” said Dr. Robbins.

It comes after the district saw several incidents involving loaded guns on school property recently.

One issue discussed included finding new ways to get more information out to parents during an emergency. They also want students, and anyone who allows students to access guns, to know they could face consequences if they bring the weapon to school.

“We want to advise students who want to bring weapons into the school system, that we aim to punish the particular student to the full extent of the law, and anybody that’s a part of that situation will be exposed as well,” said Chief Deputy Sam Richardson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

Those who attended Monday’s workshop had a chance to see the county’s new unified command vehicle, which gives emergency crews a place to work during any situation.

“As you can see by the emblems on the side, it’s an entire whole community resource that can be used by any of our emergency, response entities or the school system,” said Thomas McNeal, director of Emergency Management with Dorchester County.

Three full-scale school emergency simulations will take place in the district this summer.