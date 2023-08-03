DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 is preparing to head back to class in less than three weeks, but employees will be rolling up their sleeves on Thursday to help their community.

It’s part of the “DD2 Works for You” service day.

District leaders and administrators will volunteer to help various service organizations like Habitat for Humanity. They will also spruce up all the school sites as well.

Dorchester District 2 Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said employees will be all over the county working to help the community.

“We’re going to go out into the community and we’re going to serve. It’s going to be a day of community service,” he said. “Some of it will be at our own schools trying to do beautification; some of those things that are just hard to get to because we don’t have enough help. The other areas are to go into those community service areas that can use extra hands.”

Dr. Robbins says the district will make DD2 Works for You community day an annual day of service.

Dorchester District 2 heads back to school on Monday, August 21st.