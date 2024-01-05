SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – If you are looking for a new job, Dorchester School District 2 (DD2) is looking to hire new employees across a few departments. And some jobs come with a sign-on bonus.

District leaders say they have a plan in place to offer bonuses – anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000 – if you can start this school year.

Right now, the district is looking for at least 20 school bus drivers. That comes with a $1,000 sign-on bonus for drivers.

“With any of our signing bonuses, they’ve been approved by our district school board finance committee, and the bonuses are available as soon as someone signs on to become part of our team,” said Scott Matthews, DD2’s Director of Classified Personnel.

As far as certified teachers, things are looking pretty good in the district; however, there are some areas of need. They have some openings for special education teachers.

“We are still offering that signing bonus and it’s $2,000 for General Ed teachers,” said Tracy Taylor, the district’s Director of Personnel for Elementary Teachers. “Occasionally we do have someone who has to move, you know, during the school year. So, we have had to hire a few in December, general ed teachers, but with special ed, the signing bonus is actually $3,000- and like I said we do have some special education openings currently in elementary schools and at the secondary level as well.”

And if you have been thinking about becoming a teacher, the state has options for those with a bachelor’s degree, but they may not have a specific teaching degree.

“State Department of Education site lists all the alternative certification routes PACE is one of the more popular routes. There is also Teachers of Tomorrow. There are a lot of routes out there that people who have a college degree or a bachelor’s degree and are interested in teaching can certainly have their transcripts evaluated and see what options are there for them,” Taylor said.

Dorchester District 2 will host a recruitment fair for all positions on Saturday, January 20th, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Fort Dorchester High School.