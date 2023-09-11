SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders with Dorchester School District 2 (DD2) are set to discuss new growth and attendance zones during a meeting planned for Monday evening.

As the Lowcountry grows, overcrowding has become an issue for some schools in the county. The district is looking to redraw some of its attendance lines to try and smooth out overcrowded areas.

“The more people coming to Charleston from these other areas is helping us because we get a lot of people that’s coming from New York, they come from all these other places, and they are coming here. They say they’re happy to come to South Carolina now,” said Kevin Martino, who is a barber at Upscale Barber and Styling on Ladson Road.

While its great for businesses like his, when it comes to schools – that can create a problem. As more neighborhoods are being built and more kids moving to the area, many schools are becoming overcrowded.

“So, I’ve noticed that the more people come … you gotta spread them out a little bit so you can have more space,” said Martino.

And that’s pretty much what Dorchester District Two is looking to do. This will impact mainly schools near and around the Ashley River.

DD2 wants to relieve overcrowding at Beech Hill Elementary, Sand Hill Elementary, and William Reeves Elementary. Additionally, East Edisto Middle School, Ashley Ridge High School, and Summerville High School are nearing capacity.

Other schools in the district have extra space.

The district is considering redrawing lines in this part of the district, potentially sending some kids to other schools by the next school year.

The school board will hear more about the rezoning timeline during Monday’s meeting. They could vote to begin that process on September 25th.

Potential redrawn lines will be presented to the board on October 23rd. After public meetings, a final vote on the redrawn lines could happen early next year.