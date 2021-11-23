Dorchester District 2 Superintendent Joseph Pye said he’s ready to retire

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 Superintendent Joseph Pye announced plans to retire during a board meeting Monday night.

Pye, who has been superintendent for DD2 for more than 20 years, said he planned to retire at Christmas time but decided to stay on through the school year to give the district more time to find a replacement.

He said the emotional decision to step down came after great deliberation. “I’ve done this for 52 years,” he said. “I feel in my heart I’ve given my very best, I’m not a quitter and we’re not quitting now. I’m just going to pass the torch to someone else so they can have that renewed passion.”

Pye said his passion has waned in recent months “only because you get tired after while,” he said.

The educator said he’s felt pressure over the past 18 months as the coronavirus pandemic caused many challenges within education and apologized to his staff for passing that pressure on to them. “Y’all took it, and you’ve helped me and really made it much easier for me to do – you’re very understanding, and nobody can work for people like you.”

“This pandemic has sucked the blood out of me, and so I feel the district, our children, our teachers deserve better – they deserve the best that we can offer, and I’ve offered all I can do. I’ve given my best and I’m proud of what I’ve done,” said Pye.

Dorchester District Two’s Board of Trustees will work to find a replacement in the months to come.