Dorchester District 2 superintendent to present reopening suggestions during Monday night board meeting

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The start of the 2020-21 school year is drawing closer and many districts are preparing to announce plans for their reopening.

Dorchester District 2 superintendent Joseph Pye is preparing to make some comments on how he feels the district should handle its reopening during a board meeting Monday night.

Each district in the state has to announce their plans at least 20 days before school starts. We’re very close to that date for most schools.

“The superintendent, Joe Pye, as part of his State of the District remarks, is going to update the board on the efforts in the planning and preparations that’s been taking place,” said Pat Raynor, a spokeswoman for DD2.

Dorchester schools are closed for the summer, but they will soon be open in some form or another in the coming weeks.

“Looking at all options, vetting, looking at operational impacts, those kinds of things,” Raynor said.

The district has taken several steps to prepare. “Looking at reconfiguration of classrooms, maybe taking out furniture to allow that distancing that’s so necessary right now to protect students and staff.”

Superintendent Pye has been in meetings throughout the day Monday as he works on last minute changes to the plans.

There will be a virtual-only option for parents who do not want their children in a traditional classroom in the fall.

“Mr. Pye’s hope is that we will be in a position next Monday evening, that will be July 20, to be prepared to present the final plan for board approval,” said Raynor.

Superintendent Pye is making his presentation to the school board at 6:00 p.m.