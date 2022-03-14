SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The three finalists for Dorchester School District Two (DD2) Superintendent will be announced tonight.

The district’s school board narrowed the field to three candidates from nine on Friday March 11.

Applicants came from several states and within the district. The search that started months ago after current Superintendent Joseph Pye announced his retirement in November.

“(Superintendent Pye) is a popular name in this community because he’s either taught people themselves, he’s taught their children or their grandchildren,” said School Board Chairwoman Gail Hughes. “Mr. Pye has been involved in most people’s lives in Summerville in one way or another.”

The finalists were notified on Friday, but details about the candidates are very limited.

Community visits along with interviews happened last week with the nine semifinalists. Chairwoman Hughes says that the decisions have been very difficult so far as the district looks for the right superintendent.

“We are looking for that next level. Anytime that we believe that we are at the top and cannot get better I think that’s where we fail our children and our community,” said Chairwoman Hughes. “We’re always looking to move up. We’re always looking to do more for our students.”