DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders in Dorchester County are set to discuss recent school threats that they say were resolved safely.

A student at Ashley Ridge High School was arrested earlier this week after they were found with a gun in their backpack. And two students were arrested on Wednesday for having firearms at Summerville High School, one of which was loaded.

Authorities quickly responded and investigated the incidents after administrators and school resource officers received tips about students having weapons. No injuries were reported in either case.

Leaders with Dorchester District 2 said Thursday’s press conference will highlight the district’s security procedures, emergency preparation, and strong relationship with law enforcement.

DD2 Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins and the district’s Director of Security, Preston Giet, will be joined by Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Sam Richardson, and Summerville Police Chief Doug Wright for the event.

