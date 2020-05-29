Dorchester District 2 will no longer have middle school-based football, baseball and softball teams

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) - The Coronavirus has left many without a job and a way to pay for essential items such as food and hygiene products. Law Enforcement agencies from across Dorchester County are teaming up to put food on the tables of families in need.

This weekend all five Law Enforcement agencies from Dorchester County will partner for a canned and non perishable food drive at the Community Resource Center in Summerville to help feed those in need in Dorchester County.