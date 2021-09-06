Dorchester District 2 will provide breakfast, lunch for students during virtual learning

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 announced Monday food service will be available for all students enrolled within the district during their switch to virtual learning at no charge.

DD2 board members voted last week to move to virtual learning for seven days beginning Tuesday, September 7th due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and students being quarantined.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided for six days and will be available for pick up on Wednesday, September 8th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. while supplies last.

Pick-up will be curbside at 4 schools:

1. Alston Middle – 500 Bryan St., Summerville

2. Dubose Middle – 1005 DuBose School Rd., Summerville

3. Fort Dorchester High – 8500 Patriot Blvd., North Charleston

4. Oakbrook Middle – 286 Old Fort Dr., Ladson

District officials say individuals will need to self-identify but will not be required to register or have a placard at the time of pick-up. Students will not need to be present.

Students will return to in-person learning on September 16.