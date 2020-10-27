Dorchester District 2 will remain on a hybrid learning model through November 6th

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 will remain on hybrid instruction until November 6th, 2020.

According to a media release on Tuesday, the district said it will continue to follow its hybrid model through a portion of next month.

They say metric information released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, which was released on October 22nd, show the incidence rate for Dorchester County remained at a medium level and the percent positive rate revealed a slight increase of 0.2%, raising the rating to high level.

Dorchester School District Two also monitors additional District-specific data of COVID-19 situations, including numbers of reported cases and quarantined students and staff.

“This comprehensive information provides specific data weekly that is used in making safe decisions in determining the appropriate instruction model,” the district said. “As additional information on COVID-19 continues to become available, district protocols and plans will be updated as necessary.”

DD2 says it will continue to monitor not only what is happening in Dorchester County, but also within schools to identify patterns of a continuous rise or drop in disease activity that would result in a move in instruction models.

“Health and safety protocols of social distancing and other safety measures are followed in all schools and on school buses in accordance with DHEC guidelines,” the district said.