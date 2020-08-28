Dorchester District 2’s Summer Meal Program to end on Monday

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2’s Summer Food Service Program will end next week.

The curbside program provides meals to children aged 18 and younger without charge throughout the summer, and was utilized during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the district, the meal pick-up schedule on Monday, the last day of the service, will be adjusted to 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. due to LEAP day programming at all elementary and middle schools.

The locations are as follows:

Alston Bailey Elementary 820 West 5th North St., Summerville, SC

Fort Dorchester High 8500 Patriot Blvd., Summerville, SC

Flowertown Elementary 20 King Charles Circle, Summerville, SC

Oakbrook Elementary 306 Old Fort Drive, Ladson, SC

Summerville High 1101 Boone Hill Rd., Summerville, SC

William Reeves, Jr. Elementary 1003 Dubose School Rd., Summerville, SC