Dorchester District 4 announces early dismissal, Colleton County to cancel after school event due to threat of severe weather

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools in Dorchester District 4 will close early on Thursday because of the threat of severe weather.

The district says elementary schools will be released at 11:30 a.m., middle schools will be released at 12:15 p.m. and Woodland High School students will be released at 12:30 p.m.

All after school programs have been canceled.

Meanwhile, the Colleton County School District has canceled all after-school events on Thursday.

Dorchester District 2 says it is monitoring the weather and may alter schedules depending on the timing of the storms, but no decision has been made at this time.

The highest risk of severe thunderstorms will occur from six o’clock this evening through midnight according to Storm Team 2.

This line of storms could produce tornadoes, damaging winds in excess of 58 mph, and heavy rain.