Dorchester District 4 extends remote learning period due to COVID-19 issues

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 4 is extending its remote learning period due to COVID-19 related issues.

The district first implemented remote learning on January 13th because of a high number of cases within its schools. They hoped to return on January 20th, but that has been extended.

“After a careful re-evaluation of current covid conditions in our schools, all DD4 schools will remain closed for in-person instruction and students will continue virtual learning until January 21st,” district officials said.

District officials said schools will reopen on Monday, January 24th.

