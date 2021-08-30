Dorchester District 4 moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 4 announced it will shift to virtual learning due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

In a letter to parents Monday, the district said it will observe e-Learning days on September 2-3, and then temporarily transition to virtual learning on September 7th until further notice.

“During e-Learning, your child will learn and complete assignments independently,” the district said. “Teachers will have office hours to answer any questions about the assignments.”

When virtual learning begins, the district said children will participate in live, remote instruction that will be delivered by the child’s teachers.

Each school will distribute devices and hot sports to students before Thursday, September 2nd. Teachers will post or email learning plans, assignments, and schedules for parents who need to pick up additional materials and supplies.

Meal delivery and mobile technology access schedules will be posted on school and district websites and emailed to parents.

This follows a move by the Colleton County School District who announced last week it would switch to a virtual/e-learning format from August 30th through September 10th.

Georgetown County also announced Monday some of its schools will go virtual beginning August 31.