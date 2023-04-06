DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 4 has a new leader.

The district’s board of trustees voted four to one on Tuesday to select Jeffrey Beckwith as the next superintendent of education.

“I am honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Dorchester School District 4 and I am beyond excited to begin working with all of our school leaders, teachers, staff, families, community stakeholders, and most importantly, our students,” Beckwith said.

Beckwith will come to the district after serving as executive director of elementary schools for the Charleston County School District.

He previously served as an elementary principal at North Charleston and Williams Memorial elementary schools and served as an assistant principal in Cairo, New York, and at Woodland High School.

Beckwith earned a bachelor’s degree from Chowan College in Murfreesboro, N.C., and his master’s in elementary school administration and supervision from Charleston Southern University.

His first day as DD 4’s superintendent is April 10.