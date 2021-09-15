Dorchester District 4 returning to face-to-face learning on Sept. 20

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 4 students will return to the classroom next week.

The district’s board of trustees met on Tuesday and voted for students to return to face-to-face learning on Monday, September 20th following a switch to virtual learning.

In a letter to parents last month, the district said it will observe e-Learning days on September 2-3, and then temporarily transition to virtual learning on September 7th until further notice.

The reason was due to an increase in COVID-19 cases within the community and at schools across the district.