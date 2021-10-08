Dorchester District 4 superintendent resigns

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 4 Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Wymbs resigned Friday following a board meeting.

The board received legal advice during executive session, after which Wymbs announced his resignation.

Dr. Andrea Sturkey, who is currently the Director of Human Resources, will serve as acting Superintendent for a few weeks while the district finds an interim replacement.

No further details regarding the circumstances of Wymb’s resignation were immediately available.

