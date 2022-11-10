DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 4 schools and offices will be closed on Friday due to potential severe weather impacts associated with Tropical Storm Nicole.

Students will be expected to complete eLearning assignments on Friday; however, district officials said they will have an opportunity to complete those assignments later if they are unable to due to power outages, lack of internet service, or other issues that may arise.

Afterschool activities, band, and athletics events are canceled for Thursday and Friday.

The district expects to reopen for normal schedules on Monday.