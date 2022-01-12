Dorchester District 4 switching to virtual learning due to increase in COVID-19 cases

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 4 is moving to virtual learning due to a high number of COVID-19 cases within its schools.

Virtual learning will begin on January 13th with a plan to reopen schools on January 20th.

This is the third Lowcountry school district to announce remote learning due to COVID-19 cases and staffing issues.

The Colleton County School District announced all of its schools were switching to virtual learning beginning Thursday; the Orangeburg County School District said some of its schools would move to remote learning this week because they were struggling to maintain regular operations with many of their staff members out with COVID-related illnesses.

One school in Georgetown County, Brown’s Ferry Elementary School, also moved to virtual learning for about a week due to COVID-19.